Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 30 January
Nifty 50 on 29 January: Recap
Indian markets soared on Wednesday, with the Sensex surpassing the 76,500 mark, rallying over 600 points. The Nifty 50 also posted significant gains, climbing 206 points to close at 23,163. The midcap index outperformed, surging more than 2% with a robust 1,189-point gain, ending the session at 52,719. The rally was largely driven by strong performance in banking and IT stocks. Nifty FMCG was the sole laggard, dipping 0.4%, while the other 12 sectoral indices finished in the green.