Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 30 January

Indian stock markets: Way forward

The US Federal Reserve meeting expectations did drive up the sentiment as the market was positive right from the morning yesterday and the quick dip only found some genuine buying that was also coupled with some short covering. While a sell-on rally approach has been advocated by all and sundry, one needs to factor in that in an event-driven week, the possibility of a trend to sustain becomes difficult. The strong upmove seen yesterday was a sigh of relief. Now, the key levels of 23000 have been held, but the upper echelons always have been a seller’s delight.