Stocks to buy & sell: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 14 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 14 January.
Nifty 50 on 13 January: Recap
On 13 January, the Indian stock market saw a significant decline, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex plunging due to intensified broad-based selling. Mid and small-cap indices took a severe hit, with losses of around 4%. The fear of disappointing earnings reports could further dampen market sentiment. Global factors, including a negative US jobs report and rising dollar index, contributed to the turmoil. The Indian rupee weakened, opening at a record low of ₹86.18 against the dollar, adding to the market's woes.