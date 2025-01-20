Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 20 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 20 January.
Nifty 50 on 17 January: Recap
The week started with some apprehension but the strong resurgence by the bulls surprised the bearish camp. The sharp upward traction for the entire last week signalled a bullish intent. The trends do not indicate any sign of reversal; hence, we should continue looking for bullish opportunities.