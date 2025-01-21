Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—21 January

The recent correction has found shares of Laurus Labs taking strong support at the cloud thus propelling the stock higher. With the long body candles in play the move above the recent set of resistance around ₹580 augurs well. The trends in this counter show steady buying interest highlighting possibility of continued upward traction. The robust long body candles are clearly indicating some short covering coupled with some genuine buying. As the momentum indicator ADX/DMI is seen inching higher, we can definitely consider some buying opportunities here.