Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 22 January

The breach of the recent set of candles around the consolidation region has once again indicated the lack of participation for the next few days. As the hopes of a follow-through start dimming, one should look at the possibility of a decline towards 22,800 as an immediate target. The options data continue to hold on to Max Pain at 23,300 with PCR at 0.65, hinting at a potential rebound from oversold status. It is best to stay away from investing as we are still not out of the woods.