Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 23 January

Indian stock markets: Way forward

We had concluded yesterday: “…PCR at 0.65 hinting at a potential rebound from oversold status…". The bounce indicated occurred towards the end of the day, triggered by the HDFC Bank results that salvaged some lost pride. The incessant decline and the punishing poor Q3 numbers are highlighting the dismal show that we are observing from the street. The translation into the prices is not providing any encouraging signs to the market. With the constant pressure that is forcing the trends lower, the rally that we are seeing in the markets is not inviting any enthusiasm.