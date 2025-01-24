Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 24 January

Hence, we need to step back and decide on the next course of action. The option data suggests that resistances in the Nifty have now moved to 25,000 where there is a steady call shorting that continues to curb any bullish tendency. Immediate supports continue to remain at 24,500 forcing the range to travel between 24,500 and 25,000 this week. As the put call ratio (PCR) has moved to 1.05 in the Nifty, indicating some bullishness stepping in while PCR at 0.55 in the Bank Nifty could be reaching oversold levels. Currently, the Bank Nifty has to clear the 50,000 mark. It seems to be in a better position it could take the lead to take the market higher.