Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 27 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 27 January.
Nifty 50 on 24 December: Recap
On 23 January, the trends remained choppy but the bulls finally survived the onslaught of the bears. However, the absence of continued trends has made everyone suspect the sustenance of the uptrends as the 23,000 base struggles to hold. Markets continued to breathe the air of uncertainty as there were no clear signals visible from either the global or domestic cues.