Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 27 January

PSU Banks are having it rough and the continued positive vibes being exhibited shall make it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This, in turn, will spill over to the other sectors like auto, realty and finance. As indicated on Friday, the inability of the Bank Nifty to clear the 50,000 mark seems limited, with hopes resting on ICICI Bank Q3 numbers that was released over the weekend. Could it be in a better position to trigger some recovery to take the market higher.