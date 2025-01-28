Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 28 January

On 27 January, despite domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buying equities worth ₹67,000 crore during the month, the market remained under pressure. The global market reacted to US President Donald Trump's directives. The Trump administration is likely to adopt a targeted approach, focusing tariffs and restrictions on sectors posing economic and national security risks. This "small-yard, high-fence" strategy aims to minimize disruption while addressing critical concerns.

A combination of factors like weak US and European market cues, monthly F&O expiry later this week, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) fund outflows, and muted third-quarter corporate earnings so far have continued to push investors in reducing their equity exposure. The entire market is focussing on the upcoming events, including the US Fed rate cut decision (28-29 January), and India's Union budget (1 February), with the market anticipating fiscal stimulus through income tax cuts.

Indian stock markets: Way forward

We had mentioned last issue that “…more bearishness can seep in once 48,000 is given away ", the Bank Nifty managed to hold on and is now relying on an oversold rebound to emerge to bring in some stability to the current trends. The breach of these levels has assumed significant importance as bearish sentiment escalates. With the expectation of a muted Q3 now taking centre stage, the Bank Nifty will remain the weaker index as we head into the week.

There is a widespread panic, and every rally now will pose itself as a selling opportunity. As the trends remain under pressure, we are entering the next week with some pessimism that may continue in the next few days. The Put Call Ratio in Bank Nifty is at 1.06, with Max Pain at 49,000, indicating that trends may be nearing oversold status. With aggressive selling, the breach of supports has only intensified the decline. Despite presence of bearish sentiment, we are nearing some important trigger that could take the market higher.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

• Indigo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd): Buy above ₹4,195 | Stop ₹4,104 | Target ₹4,460

The aviation sector has its share of ups and downs, and this has been absorbed by this counter in the last few weeks and the prices are slowly heading higher. The Open Interest data is also indicating some buying emerging at lower levels thus suggesting some potential rise in store.

• Havells India Ltd: Sell below ₹1,498 | Stop ₹1,525 | Target ₹1,400

After forming a strong base at lower support levels, muted Q3 numbers resulted in the breach of important supports. The move below the recent set of supports is inviting more selling into the prices. As RSI is heading lower, the bearishness could persist highlighting that we should be looking at some potential decline in the coming sessions.

• Greaves Cotton Ltd: Buy above ₹248 | Stop ₹240 | Target ₹285

GREAVESCOT, an Indian conglomerate engineering company that manufactures clean technology powertrain products has been undergoing some volatile scenario in the last few days. The positive move seen on Monday highlights that there is a shift seen in the counter at lower levels and the trends are hinting at some bullish bias. With the ADX DMI showing a pullback one can consider that the trends are showing a potential to move higher.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.

