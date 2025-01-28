Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 28 January

There is a widespread panic, and every rally now will pose itself as a selling opportunity. As the trends remain under pressure, we are entering the next week with some pessimism that may continue in the next few days. The Put Call Ratio in Bank Nifty is at 1.06, with Max Pain at 49,000, indicating that trends may be nearing oversold status. With aggressive selling, the breach of supports has only intensified the decline. Despite presence of bearish sentiment, we are nearing some important trigger that could take the market higher.