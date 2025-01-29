Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 29 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday, 29 January.
Nifty 50 on 28 January: Recap
After two consecutive days in the red, Sensex and Nifty rebounded, with Nifty Bank surging nearly 2%. The optimism was driven by the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity-boosting measures, which kindled hopes of a potential rate cut in February. On the flip side, healthcare and FMCG stocks lagged.