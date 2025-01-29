Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 29 January

With Nifty once again reviving challenging Pitchfork resistances on Daily chart around 23200 forcing the bearish camp to rethink. While the fight between both the groups to claim leadership levels the possibility of the markets turning lower garnered momentum. The pullback to the follow-through area highlighted on the chart combining with the trendline support. The trends are now witnessing some buying and we could be now entering a critical phase in the Nifty. Now with revised supports at 22800 we can look to track for some revival from these levels with a buy on dips to emerge. The Put Call Ratio (PCR) has moved slightly ahead to 1.15 in Nifty and 1.16 in Bank Nifty highlighting a recovery in the benchmark. While trends are undergoing some pains an event ridden week lies ahead.