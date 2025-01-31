Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 31 January

Also Read: Five fastest growing cement stocks to watch out for in 2025

However, the intraday charts show that the value resistance zone bands are witness to many attempts to overhaul where the trends have failed. However, one should factor that the ongoing rise is riding on very limited tailwinds, and one needs to keep booking profits. The open interest data reveals that the Put Call Ratio is holding itself at 1 in the Nifty with 23,250 as the max pain point highlighting a neutral stance ahead of the event. While the bias seems to be divided, the bearish bias at higher levels does creep in as the higher timeframes are still under pressure and there is still no clear evidence of a confident recovery.