Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 6 February

Indian Bank, a major Indian public sector bank, is known for its extensive domestic and international presence, offering a full range of retail, corporate, and digital banking services. With the Budget and the strong Q3 earnings the prices have been able to absorb the profit booking and demonstrating some has ensured that the recent highs are not given up and recent dips that are emerging to stage a sharp revival leading to a strong upward traction. The long body candle seen on Wednesday despite large scale volatility highlights that we can look for a push to higher levels. Go long now.