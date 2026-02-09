After years of stop-start talks, India’s push for a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union has finally delivered a potential economic tailwind. The deal, billed as one of India’s most ambitious trade pacts, promises to bolster labour-intensive industries, correct tariff asymmetries and unlock billions of dollars in market access.

With negotiations concluded and implementation targeted for 2026, policymakers see the agreement as reinforcing India’s positioning as a durable growth story amid shifting global trade patterns.

Strategic timing and global messaging

The EU-India FTA also carries a broader geopolitical message. It signals New Delhi’s intent to deepen diversified partnerships at a time of heightened trade frictions and slowing multilateralism, while underscoring a tilt toward bilateral arrangements.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said the pact is part of a wider negotiating push with 37 countries and reflects India’s emphasis on bilateral trade frameworks. The planned 2026 rollout follows an acceleration in talks after 2025 and is expected to help India capitalise on its demographic dividend and manufacturing revival, particularly as Western economies seek alternatives to China amid supply-chain realignments.

One notable inclusion is the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), its green tariff regime. India has secured provisions aimed at softening the impact on exports such as steel and cement, balancing trade liberalisation with climate considerations. The clause is intended to protect Indian manufacturers while nudging them closer to global environmental standards.

Massive tariff wins and market access

At the core of the agreement is sweeping tariff elimination. Once in force, duties on 90% of Indian exports to the EU, estimated at $43.5 billion a year, will be removed on day one, rising to 93% within seven years. Officials estimate the changes could yield around $35 billion in annual tariff savings.

The concessions are set to narrow a long-standing competitiveness gap with countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and Turkey, which already enjoy preferential access to the EU. Indian textile exports, for example, currently face a roughly 12% duty disadvantage versus Bangladesh’s duty-free entry. The FTA would erase that gap, improving price competitiveness and supporting volume growth.

Sectors such as marine products, which face relatively high EU tariffs, are also expected to benefit, with exporters projecting a sharp increase in shipments once duties are rolled back.

Thriving sectors and employment surge

Labour-intensive sectors emerge as prime beneficiaries, poised for explosive growth:

Textiles & Apparel : India's $16 billion EU exports will surge, with hubs like Tirupur and Surat generating lakhs of jobs. Duty-free access boosts competitiveness against Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Leather & Footwear : Kanpur's leather clusters and Agra's footwear units gain from zero tariffs, targeting Europe's $80 billion market.

Gems & Jewellery : Surat's diamond polishing industry, employing millions, accesses duty-free entry for cut-and-polished gems.

Pharmaceuticals : Generic drug makers like Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's benefit from immediate tariff relief on $2 billion exports.

Marine Products : Shrimp and fish exporters from Visakhapatnam see barriers drop, tapping a $7 billion EU appetite.

These gains ripple through MSME clusters, where 70% of employment resides. Goyal highlighted "massive job creation" in textile hubs, potentially adding 5-10 million roles over a decade. MSMEs, often family-run, will scale via enhanced cash flows, formalizing operations and attracting FDI.

We decided to perform a comparison of the textile sector and review the positioning as far as the price action is concerned in the last three days after the recent news-flow.

Based on the above relative strength comparison we can note that the trends in ARVIND and TRIDENT seems to be on a recovery mode and its positioning in light of the recent trade deal with European Union (EU) one can definitely look at the prospects for the days ahead. A summary based on the assessment has been shortlisted , these are worth considering from the textile sector.

Stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

ARVIND: Buy above ₹370, stop ₹348 target ₹410 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Arvind Limited is a major Indian conglomerate, flagship of the Lalbhai Group, having diversified brands like Arrow, U.S. Polo Assn. etc., retail, advanced materials, engineering, and water solutions. The entire 2025 was spent in highly volatile environment with resistance levels capped at the trendline on higher timeframe (label 1) . With the positive tailwind from the recent development, we can note that the strong closing above the trendline could generate a bullish momentum. Also looking at momentum readings (label 2), we can note that the trends could now emerge as the overall prospects indicate a buying opportunity, consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E Ratio: 33.41 52-week high: ₹ 404 Volume: 7.87MM

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 335, resistance at ₹ 425.

Risk factors : Raw material price volatility, high debt levels, regulatory and geopolitical changes, and operational disruptions.

Buy : above ₹ 370.

Stop loss: ₹ 348.

Target price: ₹ 410. (3 Months)

TRIDENT: Buy above ₹28, stop ₹24 target ₹37 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Trident Limited is a major Indian conglomerate, part of the $1 billion Trident Group, known globally as a leading manufacturer of textiles (bed & bath linens, yarn) and paper, also involved in chemicals and power. With some help from the Budget and the trade deal the diversified portfolio strong earnings reported each quarter the prices have been able to absorb the profit booking and holding the 24 level resolutely. After a while demonstrating some has ensured that the recent highs are not given up and recent dips that are emerging to stage a sharp revival leading to a strong upward traction. The long body candle seen on Wednesday despite large scale volatility highlights that we can look for a push to higher levels. Go long now.

Key metrics: P/E: 9.86, 52-week high: ₹ 923.15, Volume: 904.73K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 22, resistance at ₹ 40.

Risk factors: Volatile cotton prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, intense competition especially from low-cost countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, cyclical demand in the denim market (oversupply), high working capital needs.

Buy : above ₹ 28

Stop loss: ₹ 24

Target price: ₹ 37 (3 Months)

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.