Trident Limited is a major Indian conglomerate, part of the $1 billion Trident Group, known globally as a leading manufacturer of textiles (bed & bath linens, yarn) and paper, also involved in chemicals and power. With some help from the Budget and the trade deal the diversified portfolio strong earnings reported each quarter the prices have been able to absorb the profit booking and holding the 24 level resolutely. After a while demonstrating some has ensured that the recent highs are not given up and recent dips that are emerging to stage a sharp revival leading to a strong upward traction. The long body candle seen on Wednesday despite large scale volatility highlights that we can look for a push to higher levels. Go long now.