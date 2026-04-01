The constant turbulence held its grip on the markets as the bearishness stepped up to push the indices lower. The stock-specific action that we are noticing now has stepped up, leading to the trading-oriented behaviour. The market scenario clearly indicates that the investors are still waiting on the sidelines.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 1 April
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The constant turbulence held its grip on the markets as the bearishness stepped up to push the indices lower. The stock-specific action that we are noticing now has stepped up, leading to the trading-oriented behaviour. The market scenario clearly indicates that the investors are still waiting on the sidelines.
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