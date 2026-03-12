Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 12 March

Infosys Limited is showing strong technical resilience following its Q3 FY26 earnings surprise. While the broader market is grappling with hardcore volatility, Infosys has managed to maintain its recent highs, with every minor dip met by aggressive buying. Technically, the stock is exhibiting a sharp revival. The emergence of a long body bullish candle, especially in the face of significant market-wide sell-offs, indicates that buyers are firmly in control of this counter. With momentum trending upward, the stock is positioned for a breakout toward higher levels. Go long now.