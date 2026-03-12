Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 12 March

Market trends remain weak and the indices face intense volatility. Investors are carefully monitoring both domestic and international developments to determine the market's next direction.
Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
INDIANB (current price: ₹929.75)
Buy above ₹932, stop ₹890, target ₹1025 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Indian Bank is currently showing a "buy on dips" pattern. After a brief period of profit-taking, new buying interest is emerging at lower price levels. The stock has maintained strong upward momentum throughout 2026, consistently finding support at the Kijun-Sen (KS) line. Technical indicators suggest the bullish trend is set to continue, making it a strong candidate for a long position.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 79.11,
- 52-week high: ₹1000,
- Volume: 1.63M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹880, resistance at ₹1050.
- Risk factors: Credit risk, regulatory compliance, and economic conditions. As a public sector bank, it is subject to specific challenges related to asset quality.
- Buy : above ₹932.
- Stop loss: ₹890.
- Target price: ₹1025. (2 Months)
INFY (current price ₹1314.60)
Sell below ₹1275, stop ₹1315, target ₹1205 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Infosys Limited is showing strong technical resilience following its Q3 FY26 earnings surprise. While the broader market is grappling with hardcore volatility, Infosys has managed to maintain its recent highs, with every minor dip met by aggressive buying. Technically, the stock is exhibiting a sharp revival. The emergence of a long body bullish candle, especially in the face of significant market-wide sell-offs, indicates that buyers are firmly in control of this counter. With momentum trending upward, the stock is positioned for a breakout toward higher levels. Go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 18.87,
- 52-week low: ₹1265,
- Volume: 2.33M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1150, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Intense US pricing pressure, regulatory scrutiny (US FDA observations), and product concentration.
- Sell : below ₹1275
- Stop loss: ₹1315
- Target price: ₹1205 (2 Months)
CHOLAFIN (current price: ₹1559.60)
Sell below ₹1555, stop ₹1610, target ₹1465 (Multiday)
Why it’s recommended: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited is currently facing a technical breakdown. Despite a significant rally earlier in the year, the stock has hit a ceiling at higher levels, triggering persistent selling pressure. At this stage, the stock has breached critical support levels on high volume. With momentum fading and bearish pressure mounting, the outlook suggests a further decline. Given the broader weakness in the Indian banking and financial services (BFSI) sector, this stock is a candidate for a multi-day short-selling play.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 29.67
- 52-week high: ₹770
- Volume: 19.4M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹685, resistance at ₹800.
- Risk factors: Asset quality deterioration in key lending segments, intense market competition, and interest rate volatility.
- Buy : above ₹1555.
- Stop loss: ₹1610.
- Target price: ₹1465. (2 Months)
How the stock market performed on Wednesday
Indian equity markets closed sharply lower on March 11, 2026, with the Nifty slipping below the 23,900 mark amid broad-based selling pressure. The Sensex tumbled 1,342 points or 1.72% to settle at 76,863.71, while the Nifty shed 394 points or 1.63% to close at 23,866.85.
Weakness was pronounced in auto, banking, and financial stocks, with Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra leading the declines, each dropping between 3–4%. In contrast, select defensives such as NTPC, Jio Financial, Coal India, Sun Pharma, and Dr. Reddy’s Labs managed modest gains. The Nifty Midcap index fell 1.2%, while the Smallcap index slipped 0.36%.
Sectorally, auto, FMCG, PSU banks, private banks, IT, and realty lost between 0.5-2%, whereas oil & gas and pharma indices ended marginally higher. Persistent foreign investor selling, with FIIs offloading ₹4,673 crore on March 10, contrasted with strong DII inflows of ₹6,333 crore, underscoring the ongoing tug-of-war shaping market sentiment.
Outlook for trading
Despite strong intentions, the market lacked the strength to sustain Wednesday's upward momentum. While the 25900-26000 zone has held, consistent selling over recent days remains unabated. A lack of clarity means more encouraging tailwinds are required to maintain the 26000 level. However, steady "buy on every dip" attempts have given participants reason to stay bullish for now. With no clear future direction, a neutral bias is recommended.
In the last session, a determined bearish push sent Nifty decisively below 24100. Despite acceptable Q3 results, geopolitical tensions have prevented a convincing move back above this level. This high volatility has kept the next trend move uncertain. Charts show price action heading toward the recent low of 23725; as FII selling and geopolitical unrest have broken all meaningful supports, stay alert, as rebounds will likely attract fresh selling.
Recent Fibonacci supports are failing as prices head lower. Repeated tests of resistance are now a point of contention, and selling from those levels was expected. The late-session selloff appeared determined with sustained follow-through. This is confounding for trend followers, as the market is displaying rapid shifts in mood and potential operator influence rather than consistent sentiment.
Nifty is struggling to cross 24500 and needs new triggers as higher levels attract selling pressure. Open Interest data shows a divided market where lower levels are being bought. With Max Pain now at 24100, Thursday’s performance at this level will decide the path forward.
Weekly chart supports at 24300 have broken and now act as resistance. Entering the final two trading days, the outlook is negative, suggesting trends will remain pressured. Ahead of the Sensex expiry, and with Max Pain at 24100, we must wait for a close above this zone for several days to confirm any recovery, especially as gaps have become a normal trading occurrence.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.