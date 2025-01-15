Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 15 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday, 15 January.
Nifty 50 on 14 January: Market recap
Domestic markets showed signs of revival on Tuesday, 14 January, aided by positive global cues. Reports indicated that the Donald Trump administration might implement phased tariff hikes instead of a sharp, one-time increase, alleviating inflationary concerns. The reduced currency impact also contributed to cooling prices, with a decline in the dollar index strengthening the rupee—offering relief to import-reliant sectors.