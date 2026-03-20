Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 March

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is a major, integrated Indian pharmaceutical company, manufacturing over 350 formulations and 80+ active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across various therapeutic segments. Pharma sector is now witnessing fresh demand as there is continued attention to all companies that have corrected sharply. In the current year the stock has seen a steady upside despite the market sentiment and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.