Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 20 March

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and the Nifty 50, slumped more than 3% on Thursday in their worst session since June 2024, dragged down by heavyweight HDFC Bank after the abrupt exit of its chairman and by a surge in crude prices following attacks on West Asian energy facilities.
Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and the Nifty 50, slumped more than 3% on Thursday in their worst session since June 2024, dragged down by heavyweight HDFC Bank after the abrupt exit of its chairman and by a surge in crude prices following attacks on West Asian energy facilities.
The Nifty 50 fell 3.26% to 23,002.15 points, while the BSE Sensex also lost as much to settle at 74,207.24.
The Nifty 50 fell 3.26% to 23,002.15 points, while the BSE Sensex also lost as much to settle at 74,207.24.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, soared 6.75% to $114.8 per barrel after Iran attacked a key natural gas facility in Qatar as well as two oil refineries in Kuwait.
Here are three stocks to buy or sell, recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 4 March:
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
IPCALAB: Buy above ₹1550, stop ₹1500 target ₹1680 (Multiday)
GESHIP: Buy above ₹1445, stop ₹1380 target ₹1540 (Multiday)
COLPAL: Sell below 1880, stop ₹1940 target ₹1760(Multiday)
Stock Market Today
Indian equity markets suffered a sharp selloff on Thursday, March 19, 2026, as persistent global risk-off sentiment and a surge in crude oil prices triggered broad-based losses. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 776 points, or nearly 3.3%, to close just above the key 23,000 level at 23,002.
Weakness was widespread: the Nifty Auto index fell over 4%, while Banking, IT, Metal, and Consumer Durable sectors dropped between 3% and 4%, highlighting intense risk aversion. Market breadth was heavily negative, with declining stocks outnumbering gainers by more than three to one. Volatility spiked, with the India VIX climbing over 21% to its highest level in months.
Analysts pointed to escalating geopolitical tensions and rising crude prices as key triggers, which heightened inflation worries and weighed on risk appetite across both global and domestic markets.
Outlook for Trading
Volatility dominated the market throughout the week, with global developments—particularly war-related trends—driving sentiment. Local news offered little to stabilize the swings. The moves were significant enough to draw traders in, only for positions to be reversed the following day, making trading especially challenging. Few participants would have emerged unscathed.
Daily charts show the market testing the gap support region that had previously offered some hope. An inverted hammer at these levels is a positive signal, but external factors could easily sway the outcome. Overall clarity remains elusive, and the sharp decline in market sentiment reflects ongoing uncertainty. The charts indicate a return to the trends seen at the start of the week. Supply at higher levels continues to weigh on confidence, but swift recoveries from lower levels suggest that previous highs could be challenged once again. The market continues to attempt carving out a bullish possibility.
As we approach the weekly expiry, some inconsistency is expected near key inflexion points. Participation remains limited, leaving trends circumspect. The Nifty now looks to test support around 22,800 amid mounting selling pressure, while Bank Nifty aims to hold 53,000 to ease market uncertainty.
We are now observing that the Max Pain Point has shifted to 23300 as the PCR remains well above below 1 despite the selling pressure stepping up once again. As trends are spending some time to hold on to the bullish bias seen on Monday, we continue to witness some encouraging triggers thus leading the trends through some challenging times. Time for being alert as trends are getting clearer.
While the trends in the indices are still unclear there is plenty of action as far as the stocks are concerned. We should now restrain from entering fresh short positions in the Nifty and await some confirmation as Nifty attempts to hold above 22800. One can maintain that , viewing any sustained move below that level as a clear sign that bearish mindset has intensified.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
IPCALAB (current market price - Rs 1,544.40) - Buy above ₹1550, stop ₹1500 target ₹1680 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is a major, integrated Indian pharmaceutical company, manufacturing over 350 formulations and 80+ active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across various therapeutic segments. Pharma sector is now witnessing fresh demand as there is continued attention to all companies that have corrected sharply. In the current year the stock has seen a steady upside despite the market sentiment and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 194.48,
- 52-week high: ₹1273.80,
- Volume: 263.74K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1475, resistance at ₹1725.
- Risk factors: Intense competition leading to margin pressure, asset quality concerns in specific portfolios, and regulatory changes.
- Buy : above ₹1550.
- Stop loss: ₹1500.
- Target price: ₹1680. (2 Months)
GESHIP (current market price ₹1,441.30) - Buy above ₹1445, stop ₹1380 target ₹1540 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd (GE Shipping), established in 1948, is India's largest private sector shipping and oilfield services provider operating across two primary business segments: shipping and offshore. A sharp rebound from lower levels on Wednesday is hinting at higher levels to sustain. A formation of a long body candle we are once again discovering some strong trends emerging from support levels that can unfold to take the prices higher. As momentum is holding up once again consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 11.02,
- 52-week high: ₹1374.45,
- Volume: 451.06K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1225, resistance at ₹1600.
- Risk factors: Cyclicality and freight rates, geopolitical disruptions and regulatory compliance.
- Buy : above ₹1445
- Stop loss: ₹1380
- Target price: ₹1540 (2 Months)
COLPAL (current market price ₹1,889.70) - Sell below 1880, stop ₹1940 target ₹1760(Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (COLPAL) is the Indian subsidiary of the US-based Colgate-Palmolive Co., it manufactures and markets products including toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash. A wave of selling pressure continues in multiple counters this counter attracts steady buying interest to steadily move higher. With recent range breakdown , we can look for further downside as a strong thrust below consolidation is seen yesterday. With the ADX charging higher and the negative DI also inching higher we can look at a potential decline in store.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 38.73
- 52-week low: ₹1882
- Volume: 2.24M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1700, resistance at ₹1975.
- Risk factors: Intense competition in the toothpaste market, a slowdown in urban demand, and high valuation pressures.
- Sell : below ₹1880.
- Stop loss: ₹1940.
- Target price: ₹1760. (2 Months)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader.