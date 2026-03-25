Trends stayed weak as higher levels were regularly sold. Since the markets are not behaving as expected, conditions are likely to remain challenging ahead.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 March
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 25 March. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Trends stayed weak as higher levels were regularly sold. Since the markets are not behaving as expected, conditions are likely to remain challenging ahead.
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