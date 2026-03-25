Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 March

IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline and a dominant low-cost carrier, commanding a 62% domestic market share as of FY24. Post the newsflow about a potential ceasefire that could lead to some relief as Crude Oil prices began to cool down. On the charts we can see that there are clear signs of divergence that appear and is now enforcing some upward drive. In the current year the stock has seen a steady upside despite the market sentiment and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.