Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 25 March

Trends stayed weak as higher levels were regularly sold. Since the markets are not behaving as expected, conditions are likely to remain challenging ahead.
Trends stayed weak as higher levels were regularly sold. Since the markets are not behaving as expected, conditions are likely to remain challenging ahead.
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader today:
Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)
Three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader today:
Best stocks to buy today (all buy trades are rates of equity and sell rates are based on F&O)
INDIGO: Buy above ₹4155, stop ₹4020 target ₹4400 (Multiday)
GRANULES: Buy above ₹615, stop ₹590 target ₹670 (Multiday)
LUPIN: Buy above ₹2340, stop ₹2250 target ₹2525 (Multiday)
Stock market today
On 24 March 2026, Indian equity markets staged a sharp rebound, supported by positive global cues and reports of potential US–Iran negotiations. The Sensex surged 1,372 points, or 1.89%, to close at 74,068.45, while the Nifty advanced 399.75 points, or 1.78%, to settle at 22,912.40. Gains were broad-based, with all 16 sectoral indices ending in positive territory, reflecting strong investor sentiment. The rally extended to the broader market, with the Nifty Midcap100 rising 1.10% and the Nifty Smallcap100 up 0.77%.
Among individual stocks, HDFC Bank recovered modestly, gaining 1.1% after appointing external law firms to review the resignation letter of its former part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty. The lender had fallen nearly 12% over the past three sessions, eroding about ₹1.35 lakh crore in market capitalization. Overall, optimism from easing geopolitical tensions and supportive global trends lifted domestic equities.
Trading outlook
GIFT Nifty led a wave of short-covering, contributing to the rebound. However, market action remains stock-specific, with broader trends constrained by uncertain global developments. Heightened volatility in select stocks continues to dominate participation, underscoring the need for a cautious approach.
Expectations of positive traction in Bank Nifty and Nifty IT remain elusive. The recent war-driven rebound lifted the Nifty toward 23,000, but the index is approaching resistance levels and has yet to convincingly break higher. A sustained move above the median line is necessary for further upside; without a close above it, gains are likely to remain limited. Resistance is expected around 23,500, where the rally may face selling pressure. A decisive move above Tuesday’s high could shift market dynamics.
Supports have been revised to 22,800 from 22,600, which are likely to act as strong intraday floors. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) has moved above 1 for both Nifty and Bank Nifty, indicating strong put writing and a tentative bottoming attempt by bullish participants. With trends remaining uncertain, a prudent, cautious approach remains warranted.
With the index continuing to hold much lower we need to see Nifty move above 23500 decisively the Open Interest data highlights Put writing emerging at lower levels. With a trading holiday coming up it’s best to curtail participation and find avoid market participation on the short side.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
INDIGO (current market price ₹4150.80)
- Why it’s recommended: IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline and a dominant low-cost carrier, commanding a 62% domestic market share as of FY24. Post the newsflow about a potential ceasefire that could lead to some relief as Crude Oil prices began to cool down. On the charts we can see that there are clear signs of divergence that appear and is now enforcing some upward drive. In the current year the stock has seen a steady upside despite the market sentiment and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 49.64,
- 52-week high: ₹6225.05,
- Volume: 23.77M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹4000, resistance at ₹4500.
- Risk factors: Regulatory changes (new pilot duty rules), high-fuel price volatility, and intense competitive pressures.
- Buy : above ₹4155.
- Stop loss: ₹4020.
- Target price: ₹4400 (2 Months)
GRANULES (current market price ₹606.35)
- Why it’s recommended: Granules India Ltd is a Hyderabad-based, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company established in 1984 that produces Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs), and Finished Dosages (FDs). The stock after a long phase of consolidation has gradually moved out of the cloud region to affirm some bullish scenario. With support from volumes seen emerging helping it discover some strong trends from support levels. As momentum is holding up once again consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 37.90,
- 52-week high: ₹627.45,
- Volume: 1.18M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹560, resistance at ₹680.
- Risk factors: Regulatory scrutiny, product concentration, and input cost volatility.
- Buy : above ₹610
- Stop loss: ₹575
- Target price: ₹670 (2 Months)
LUPIN (current market price Rs 2,331.80)
- Why it’s recommended: LUPIN. With FMCG sector witnessing a wave of selling pressure , the supply mounted on multiple counters this suppressing any buying interest to steadily push prices lower. With recent range breakdown , we can look for further downside as a strong thrust below consolidation is seen yesterday. With the ADX charging higher and the negative DI also inching higher we can look at a potential decline in store.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 63.42
- 52-week high: ₹2376
- Volume:1.38M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2200, resistance at ₹2600.
- Risk factors: Stringent US FDA regulatory compliance issues at manufacturing sites, significant price erosion in the competitive U.S. generics market, and foreign exchange volatility.
- Buy : above ₹2340.
- Stop loss: ₹2250.
- Target price: ₹2525. (2 Months)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.