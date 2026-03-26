Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 26 March

Affle (India) Ltd is a global technology company founded in 2005 that operates a proprietary consumer intelligence platform to deliver AI-driven mobile advertising, enhancing ROI for marketers through precise user identification and engagement. A strong divergence on the cards is building a strong case for revival after the fall seen over the last few days. A strong long body candle with volumes augur well for the prices ahead. Strong breakout beyond TS and KS on Daily charts is fueling a new move. On the charts we can see that there are clear signs of divergence that appear and is now enforcing some upward drive. In the current year the stock has seen a steady upside despite the market sentiment and the steady support offered by the KS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.