Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 4 December
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday, 4 December.
Nifty 50 on 3 December: Recap
The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, continued their upward momentum on December 3, bolstered by significant gains in public sector banks and heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Reliance Industries. With the government's capital expenditure plans and expectations of market-friendly decisions is fuelling some optimism. Also, with the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee, set to meet later this week is adding to some bullish presumptions. Additionally, a notable rise in small- and mid-cap stocks, each gaining about 1%, further contributed to the positive market sentiment.