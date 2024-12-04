Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 4 December

Indian stock markets: Way forward

With the bullish expectations getting bolder after three days of rise, the markets have now reached a stage where we have to plan the way forward. As mentioned yesterday, we were anticipating some challenges around the 24500 region (Nifty spot) and that did put a brake on the momentum as the entire second session was spent trying to stage a run. On lower timeframe charts there is a negative divergence that could produce a pullback in this strong sure seen in the Nifty for last three days with the revised support now being at 24400. Yesterday, we had mentioned “....HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBIN will keep the flag flying high...". As anticipated with an event in Bank Nifty coming up the component counters showed some buzz slowly but steadily. With Bank Nifty PCR showing some Put shorting at lower levels around 52500 one can expect that the trends will continue to show inclination to the upside. Overall momentum suggests that the bullish trends could persist.