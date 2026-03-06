Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 6 March

As previously suggested, price gaps will continue to play a crucial role. The market behaved as anticipated: the gap resistance, combined with the Kijun-sen (KS) line, restricted the intraday rally. We are now watching for a move above Thursday’s levels to gauge the trend as the market emerges from oversold conditions. If the short-covering action that began on Thursday extends into Friday, it could trigger a strong surge in both the index and key stocks. As anticipated, the 24,300 level held firm, overcoming initial hesitation to push the Nifty higher.