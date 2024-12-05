Hello User
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 5 December

Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 5 December

Raja Venkatraman

  • Here are three stocks recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Thursday, 5 December.

Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman, co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for 5 December.
Recap: Nifty 50 on 4 December

Nifty recovered from its jolt in November and has risen smartly ahead of the RBI policy meeting. It maintained its bullish bias by recovering swiftly towards the close of each day after sharp selloffs at higher levels. The turnaround comes amid election results and mixed Q2 numbers. Chances of a move beyond 24,500 have kept the rally alive.

The way forward

The Nifty clearing prior resistance levels on the daily chart has forced the bears to rethink. Even as the two groups fight for dominance, chances that the markets will fall lower seem to be fading. A pullback to the trendline support level around 24,250-24,300 would be a good time to initiate long positions. Overall, markets continue to present opportunities to buy the dip amid profit-booking.

Also read | From light regulation to accountability: How Sebi is rethinking SME IPO rules

Three stocks recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

TAJGVK: Buy at 364, stop 350, target 398

This counter has been seeing steady buying interest around 300 and there was some strong buying yesterday. The stock price has had strong tailwinds after facing some resistance around 350.

CDSL: Buy at 1,718, stop 1,675, target 1,795

CDSL, a leading finance company, has been performing exceptionally well in the stock market. After some consolidation around 1,400-1,600, the stock broke out on Friday, showing renewed momentum. A strong pullback from Ichimoku supports invites some fresh buying.

PAYTM: Buy at 940, stop 900 target 1,015

The financial services sector is once again attracting attention, and this counter has outperformed the broader sector over the past few weeks. There was some consolidation at the start of the month before the stock moved higher with help at TS and KS levels.

Also Read: Sebi norms may have partly fuelled recent FPI selloff

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder of NeoTrader.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

