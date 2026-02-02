Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends top picks for 2 February

Hence, one should track the trends that are in progress as a revival will now also depend on the FII and the upcoming RBI policy that can pave way for some bias restoration. AS far as levels are concerned Nifty needs to continue their way above 25100 (Nifty Spot) to retain the bullish bias. Momentums on hourly charts are indicating that the prices remain pressured and we may witness a resumption of selling pressure once 25000 is given away. With the gradual and hesitant decline, a rise is emerging from lower levels, and we can expect the rise to remain hesitant.