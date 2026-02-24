Indian stocks with high dividend yields such as Vedanta and Coal India have acted as defensive anchors during the market volatility of 2025-2026. Despite global uncertainty and shifting domestic policies, these companies provided 4-6% yields, using their strong cash flows to protect investor capital from broader market declines.

Two high-dividend-yield stocks to buy today, as recommended by Neotrader’s Raja Venkatraman

ITC (current price: ₹ 325.40)

Buy above ₹328, stop ₹311, target ₹375 (multiday)

View Full Image Source: TradingView

Why it’s recommended: ITC Limited has transitioned from a tobacco firm into a diversified giant. Following the 2026-27 Budget, shares fell sharply due to an unexpected cigarette excise hike. However, prices have since stabilized after hitting oversold levels. Technical charts show the stock has settled into a major support zone, offering limited downside risk. With the broader FMCG sector poised for a revival, this heavyweight is ready for a rebound. Buy now at these support levels.

Key metrics: P/E: 20.33, 52-week high: ₹ 444.15, Volume: 406.37K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 295, resistance at ₹ 400.

Risk factors: Heavy reliance on the highly taxed tobacco segment, including potential excise duty hikes and regulatory tightening.

Buy : above ₹ 328

Stop loss: ₹ 311

Target price: ₹ 375 (3 Months)

VEDL (current price ₹ 681.05)

Buy above ₹684, stop ₹650, target ₹765 (multiday)

View Full Image Source: TradingView

Why it’s recommended: After a sentiment reset in 2022, the stock decisively cleared the ₹ 400 resistance zone and a successful QIP, shifting its long-term trajectory upward. Following a 2024 rally and a consolidation phase throughout much of 2025, the stock ended last year on a high note. Both domestic and global news continue to drive participation in metals. Current price action shows that every dip is met with aggressive buying, leading to sharp recoveries and strong upward traction. Despite broader market volatility, the underlying trend suggests further gains ahead. Buy on dips for a continued upward push.

Key metrics: P/E: 28.43, 52-week high: ₹ 770 Volume: 10.76M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 652, resistance at ₹ 800.

Risk factors: Execution delays, planned restructuring/demerger, regulatory hurdles, and intense scrutiny over high dividend payouts.

Buy : above ₹ 684

Stop loss: ₹ 650

Target price: ₹ 765 (3 months)

Factors to watch out for

Commodity volatility : Metal/coal price crashes could slash Vedanta, Coal India margins by 20-30%.

Regulatory pressures : Excise hikes on tobacco or Sebi payout curbs risk dividend traps.

Interest rates : RBI hikes elevate finance costs for REC, eroding sustainability.

Payout ratios : >70-80% levels flag cuts if earnings falter in cyclicals.

Geopolitics/inflation : Trade wars or input spikes hit energy/mining cash flows.

Earnings/dividend dates : Q4 FY26 results (Feb-Mar) and declarations will validate resilience.

Key dividend trends

In 2026, India’s dividend landscape remains anchored by mature sectors like banking, metals, FMCG, and energy. Leading Nifty 500 companies maintain strong payouts backed by low debt and competitive Return on Equity (ROE)—with Vedanta at 31.3% and Hindustan Zinc reaching a standout 72.6%.

A strategic shift is underway as firms pivot toward energy-transition metals like zinc and aluminum to meet sustainability goals. Shareholder-friendly policies are now standard, with payout ratios often exceeding 80% following the post-pandemic cash unwind. While FMCG giants like ITC (4.39% yield) and banks like SBI (1.31%) offer a blend of stability and resilience, general yields of 2-6% across the board continue to outperform fixed deposits in this inflationary environment.

Also Read | After Q3 boost, lofty earnings forecasts face reality

Performance in volatile markets

FY26 brought sharp volatility: Nifty swings of 15-20%, Q2 FY26 profit slumps (Coal India down to ₹40.5B YoY), and 1Y losses for IT/FMCG (TCS -28%, ITC -19%).

View Full Image Source: NSE

Yet dividend aristocrats shone. Vedanta surged 53% in 1Y despite metals volatility, buoyed by 82.8% FY25 payout. Coal India and ONGC logged 5Y CAGRs over 27%, with yields offsetting price dips. In Q4 FY25, mining peers gained 10-30% amid production ramps, while finance names like REC dipped on rate fears but held via 5%+ yields. Total returns (yield + appreciation) averaged 12-15% annually, trumping benchmarks in downturns. Resilience stems from counter-cyclical cash flows: energy/mining thrived on domestic demand, cushioning FII outflows.

Future outlook

This normalized price chart captures the relative performance of key Indian dividend payers—SBIN, VEDL, ITC, NTPC, and ONGC—across around two years of volatile markets, ending Feb 2026.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

SBIN (blue) dominates with a parabolic 2025-26 rally (+150% implied), reflecting banking sector rotation amid rate cut hopes and robust credit growth.

VEDL (orange/purple) exhibits classic commodity cyclicals: sharp mid-2025 peak on China stimulus, then consolidation—watch zinc/aluminum pivot for breakout.

ITC (pink) signals defensive weakness, grinding lower (-20%) on regulatory overhang and slowing volumes, underscoring FMCG de-rating.

NTPC (green) and ONGC (yellow) trade range-bound, true yield plays with muted alpha but downside protection via 2-5% dividends buffering Nifty corrections.

Conclusion

High-dividend Indian stocks like Vedanta, Coal India and ITC have validated their defensive prowess in 2025-2026's turbulent markets, delivering superior risk-adjusted returns via yields and fundamentals. With production ramps, low valuations, and sectoral tailwinds, 2026 holds promise for 10-15% total returns. However, vigilance on commodities, rates and regulations is key.

Favour low-debt, high-ROE names for compounding; diversify across sectors to mitigate risks. In volatile times, they offer income stability and growth potential, making them core portfolio holdings for prudent investors navigating India's dynamic economy.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.