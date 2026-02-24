After a sentiment reset in 2022, the stock decisively cleared the ₹ 400 resistance zone and a successful QIP, shifting its long-term trajectory upward. Following a 2024 rally and a consolidation phase throughout much of 2025, the stock ended last year on a high note. Both domestic and global news continue to drive participation in metals. Current price action shows that every dip is met with aggressive buying, leading to sharp recoveries and strong upward traction. Despite broader market volatility, the underlying trend suggests further gains ahead. Buy on dips for a continued upward push.