India is strengthening its dominant position in global coffee and tea markets, driven by rising demand for value-added products such as instant coffee and packaged teas. Between April and February FY26, coffee exports surged 20% year-on-year to $1.86 billion, while tea exports grew 11% to $934.9 million.
India's coffee and tea renaissance: Are the stocks poised to ride the wave?
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top coffee stock picks for 30 March. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
India is strengthening its dominant position in global coffee and tea markets, driven by rising demand for value-added products such as instant coffee and packaged teas. Between April and February FY26, coffee exports surged 20% year-on-year to $1.86 billion, while tea exports grew 11% to $934.9 million.
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