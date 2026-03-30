India's coffee and tea renaissance: Are the stocks poised to ride the wave?

However, we could now look at the newfound momentum is seen building up as volumes are seen picking up in the counter. The trades are holding on to the higher levels and are using every dip as a buying opportunity. The momentum is seen holding above key levels, indicating that the upward drive in the counter since Jan 2026 appears robust. The trends are indicating the strong and is awaiting some encouraging triggers that can push for some upside in the coming days. As overall market conditions remain subdued, we have not yet seen the counter demonstrate a thrust to higher levels. As the RSI is flashing a revival of upward momentum, we can now consider the possibility of continued upward action. With the positive tailwind from the recent development, we can note that the strong closing above the trendline could generate a bullish momentum.