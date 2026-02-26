A volatile start to the new series has dampened investor sentiment. The indices are struggling to maintain peaks, but steady performance in individual stocks suggests that market participation is shifting away from the benchmarks and toward specific stock-picking.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 26 February
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 26 February. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
A volatile start to the new series has dampened investor sentiment. The indices are struggling to maintain peaks, but steady performance in individual stocks suggests that market participation is shifting away from the benchmarks and toward specific stock-picking.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More