Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 26 February

Currently, the Nifty is clinging to the 25,400–25,500 support zone as it attempts to move higher. However, heavy resistance from the Ichimoku cloud is sustaining the selling pressure. As noted yesterday, the future cloud remains indecisive, suggesting that both indices are likely to stay trapped in a range-bound phase. With the trend remains uncertain, Tuesday’s low now becomes a critical level for any potential advance. While the path to 25,800 remains theoretically open, a breach below 25,400 cannot be ruled out if global cues continue to turn negative.