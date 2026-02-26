Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends two stocks for 26 February

A volatile start to the new series has dampened investor sentiment. The indices are struggling to maintain peaks, but steady performance in individual stocks suggests that market participation is shifting away from the benchmarks and toward specific stock-picking.
A volatile start to the new series has dampened investor sentiment. The indices are struggling to maintain peaks, but steady performance in individual stocks suggests that market participation is shifting away from the benchmarks and toward specific stock-picking.
Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
SUNPHARMA (Cmp 1764.20)
Buy above ₹1770, stop ₹1705, target ₹1925 (multiday)
Three stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman
SUNPHARMA (Cmp 1764.20)
Buy above ₹1770, stop ₹1705, target ₹1925 (multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: On the daily charts, prices have exited a consolidation phase. A sharp post-earnings dip triggered significant buying interest, turning the trend bullish. As of February 25, 2026, the stock has surpassed its previous range and is currently trading near 1,765, well above the 1,250 level mentioned in older technical notes. With the price sustaining above this consolidation region and finding support at the Ichimoku TS (Tenkan-sen) line, the upward momentum is expected to continue toward new highs.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 105.10,
- 52-week high: ₹1850.95,
- Volume: 1.69M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1670, resistance at ₹2050.
- Risk factors: Stringent US FDA regulatory compliance, intense generic competition, and geopolitical disruptions.
- Buy : above ₹1770.
- Stop loss: ₹1705.
- Target price: ₹1925. (2 Months)
CANBK (Cmp 158.93)
Buy above ₹160, stop ₹153, target ₹174 (multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: As of February 25, 2026, the stock has shown a decisive technical revival. Following a strong Q3 FY26 performance—where net profit jumped 25.6% to ₹5,155 crore—prices successfully bounced off Ichimoku cloud support. This recovery has been validated by high trading volumes and a powerful thrust over recent sessions, signaling a clear shift in momentum. With the stock now breaking above its immediate consolidation range and trading near ₹159, the path appears clear for a move toward its 52-week high of ₹160.80 and beyond.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 7.31,
- 52-week high: ₹160.80,
- Volume: 48.12M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹135, resistance at ₹182.
- Risk factors: Potential asset quality deterioration from high-growth loan books and exposure to volatile MSME/industrial sectors.
- Buy : above ₹160
- Stop loss: ₹153
- Target price: ₹174 (2 Months)
GESHIP (Cmp 1346.80)
Buy above ₹1350, stop ₹1290, target ₹1480 (multiday)
Why it’s recommended: Technical trends indicate that after a powerful rally driven by Q3 FY26 net profits jumping 37% to ₹813 crore, the stock entered a brief healthy consolidation. Currently, prices are finding firm support at the Ichimoku TS (Tenkan-sen) line and are beginning to rotate higher again. With the bullish momentum intact and the company boasting a strong net cash position of over $500 million, the technical setup suggests an extension of the uptrend. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 10.95
- 52-week high: ₹1367.90
- Volume: 559.06K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1225, resistance at ₹1550.
- Risk factors: Aging fleet, low order books, potential demand challenges, and premium stock valuation.
- Buy : above ₹1350.
- Stop loss: ₹1290.
- Target price: ₹1480. (2 Months)
How the stock market performed on Wednesday
On 25 February, Indian equities opened on a strong note, with the Nifty crossing 25,500 and sustaining gains through much of the session. The index touched an intraday high of 25,652.60 before profit‑booking in the latter half erased early momentum, causing the benchmark to close flat. The Sensex added 50.15 points, or 0.06%, to finish at 82,276.07, while the Nifty advanced 57.85 points, or 0.23%, to end at 25,482.50.
Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.5% and the Smallcap index gaining 1%, reflecting stronger participation beyond frontline stocks. Sectoral movements were mixed: heavyweights such as SBI, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, and Reliance Industries dragged on the Nifty, while Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Shriram Finance, and Adani Enterprises provided support. Overall, the session highlighted resilience in mid‑ and small‑cap counters despite profit‑taking in large caps.
Outlook for trading
The new series has opened with a jolt, as a late-session sell-off completely dampened investor sentiment. However, pockets of strength emerged right from the start, with Pharma and Metals showing upward promise. The steady gains in metal stocks, which we have consistently flagged, highlight that specific names within the sector still offer significant upside potential. Given the prevailing global uncertainty, the best approach remains a focus on individual stock selection while the broader sentiment stays rattled.
Bank Nifty continues to struggle, unable to clear its recent peaks as persistent selling caps any meaningful recovery. While the TS (Turning Line) on the daily chart is currently absorbing minor setbacks, the trend remains muddled and requires a fresh catalyst to trigger a revival. The lack of buying strength is evident, forcing the index to retreat whenever it attempts a higher move. On the Daily charts, Bank Nifty is essentially treading water awaiting a positive trigger, whereas the Nifty is finding it difficult to hold onto its key supports.
Currently, the Nifty is clinging to the 25,400–25,500 support zone as it attempts to move higher. However, heavy resistance from the Ichimoku cloud is sustaining the selling pressure. As noted yesterday, the future cloud remains indecisive, suggesting that both indices are likely to stay trapped in a range-bound phase. With the trend remains uncertain, Tuesday’s low now becomes a critical level for any potential advance. While the path to 25,800 remains theoretically open, a breach below 25,400 cannot be ruled out if global cues continue to turn negative.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.