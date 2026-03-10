Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 March

Why it’s recommended: Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is a major Indian diversified natural resources and technology conglomerate, is a leading producer of oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power, with operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and globally. The last few days have been quite steady and the stock has been moving along quite well. The steady profit booking in February , the prices slipped into consolidation and garnered support from the cloud region to stage a revival. A steady buying at lower levels clearly indicated that the dips were used to buy into. One of the best performing stocks could show more progress to the upside as market revives to explore the bullish potential. Buy.