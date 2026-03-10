Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 10 March

Markets have turned volatile after sharp declines in recent sessions, keeping sentiment cautious. With investors watching global cues closely, traders may need to remain selective while planning fresh positions.
Markets have turned volatile after sharp declines in recent sessions, keeping sentiment cautious. With investors watching global cues closely, traders may need to remain selective while planning fresh positions.
Indian equities extended losses on 9 March 2026, pressured by higher crude prices, a weaker rupee and persistent geopolitical concerns.
Indian equities extended losses on 9 March 2026, pressured by higher crude prices, a weaker rupee and persistent geopolitical concerns.
Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday 10 Mar.
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
DATAPATTNS: Buy above ₹3500, stop ₹3390 target ₹3850 (Multiday)
AUROPHARMA: Buy above ₹1250, stop ₹1199 target ₹1350 (Multiday)
VEDL: Buy above ₹711, stop ₹699 target ₹760 (Multiday)
Stock market today
The benchmark Nifty settled at 17,642.35, down 158.20 points or 0.89 percent, after slipping to an intraday low of 17,580.10. The Sensex also ended in the red at 78,210.45, losing 708.45 points or 0.90 percent.
Broader indices underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap falling 1.5 percent and the Smallcap index shedding 1.8 percent, reflecting risk aversion among investors. Banking, IT, and auto stocks led the decline, while selective buying in pharma and PSU counters helped limit deeper losses. Market capitalization of NSE-listed firms eroded by nearly ₹6.5 lakh crore, underscoring the scale of the sell-off. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers, while domestic institutions provided some support at lower levels, preventing sharper declines amid heightened volatility.
Outlook for trading
After a shocking start to the week the trends ahead look more challenging as the road ahead looks daunting. There is no respite from the geopolitical newsflow and this is going to be a major problem for the trends on their pathway to recovery. We are continuously looking at the market being inundated with unexpected newsflow that is impacting the way forward. However, the last few days the selling has been reaching a point of excess.
Trends remain disappointing and the state of affairs continues to create gaps on the charts thus making it very difficult for the price action to sustain at this level. We are now looking at the March series to be extremely volatile. Despite the repeated attempts at revival, we would continue to be dictated by the overseas cues.
Looking at the chart below we can definitely note that the revival will once again get caught in the umpteen gaps that have been crated. Unless the negative newsflow does not receded the rise into these gap areas are considered a selling opportunities. The market shall remain pressured and the only way out is remaining a seller till 24400 is surpassed on the upside while 23500 remains a well-tested support.
The supports on the weekly chart having given away at 24300 it could now play the role of resistance. The last week started and ended on a negative note signalling that the trends shall remain pressured. Ahead of weekly expiry the trends remain pressured with the Max pain at 24100 thus forcing us to wait for a closing above this zone for the next couple of days for sustenance of the recovery seen on Monday after a sharp gap down opening.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
DATAPATTNS (Cmp 3493.20)
DATAPATTNS: Buy above ₹3500, stop ₹3390 target ₹3850 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Data Patterns (India) Ltd is a Chennai-based, vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics provider established in 1998, specializing in indigenously developed, high-reliability systems for air, land, and sea platforms. As there is no sign of the war receding there is continued attention to all companies associated with the defence sector. In the current year the stock has seen a sharp upside and the steady support offered by the TS line has ensured that the momentum is retained, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 79.11,
- 52-week high: ₹3609.50,
- Volume: 2.09M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹3120, resistance at ₹4000.
- Risk factors: Dependency on government bodies, long working capital cycle and supply chain disruptions.
- Buy : above ₹3500.
- Stop loss: ₹3390.
- Target price: ₹3850. (2 Months)
AUROPHARMA (Cmp 1247.30)
AUROPHARMA: Buy above ₹1250, stop ₹1199 target ₹1350 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Aurobindo Pharma Limited is a major Hyderabad-based Indian multinational pharmaceutical specializing in generic drugs, APIs, and specialty formulations across 150+ countries. After a consolidation for the last few days the value resistance zone around 1225 has been overcome. The strong performance coupled with genuine buying at lower levels is hinting that higher levels to formation of a nice rounding pattern. The strong thrust above the resistance zones we are once again discovering some strong trends emerging from that can unfold to take the prices higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 33.38,
- 52-week high: ₹1278,
- Volume: 2.18M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1150, resistance at ₹1400.
- Risk factors: Primarily centred on high reliance on a few key products, intense regulatory scrutiny, and, more recently, declining profitability in certain quarters.
- Buy : above ₹1250
- Stop loss: ₹1199
- Target price: ₹1350 (2 Months)
VEDL (Cmp 709.40)
VEDL: Buy above ₹711, stop ₹699 target ₹760 (Multiday)
Why it’s recommended: Vedanta Limited (VEDL) is a major Indian diversified natural resources and technology conglomerate, is a leading producer of oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power, with operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and globally. The last few days have been quite steady and the stock has been moving along quite well. The steady profit booking in February , the prices slipped into consolidation and garnered support from the cloud region to stage a revival. A steady buying at lower levels clearly indicated that the dips were used to buy into. One of the best performing stocks could show more progress to the upside as market revives to explore the bullish potential. Buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 29.67
- 52-week high: ₹770
- Volume: 868.15K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹685, resistance at ₹800.
- Risk factors: High debt, cyclical commodity exposure, and significant regulatory scrutiny.
- Buy : above ₹711.
- Stop loss: ₹699.
- Target price: ₹760. (2 Months)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.