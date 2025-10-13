Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 13 October

Last week, the markets continued to move higher, but the constant volatility forced us to examine every sector for only a limited period. The strong sector rotation that emerged led to some stock-specific actions. Looking ahead, while global developments remain relevant, market focus is expected to shift toward India Inc’s earnings, macroeconomic indicators, and festive season demand trends.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Borosil Renewables (Cmp ₹642.85)

BORORENEW: Buy above 645, stop ₹620 target ₹725 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Borosil Renewables Ltd. is a publicly listed Indian company, formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Ltd., that manufactures low-iron solar glass and other flat glass products. It is the largest solar glass manufacturer in India. After a strong decline the prices are seen forming long body candle at the cloud support region igniting some bullish enthusiasm. Positive outlook has emerged as the prices are demonstrating a strong upward drive. Can look to go long.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (Cmp ₹413.50)

BEL: Buy above 415, stop ₹409 target ₹423 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a major Indian state-owned company, established in 1954, that manufactures and supplies electronic products for the defence, civilian, and professional sectors. After a steady upward rise the prices dipped lower and then has now shown some trends emerging with the possibility of prices above the clouds is looking more positive. As a strong momentum buildup in play more upward traction is possible.

Nath Bio-Genes (Cmp 177.38)

NATHBIOGEN: Buy above 178, stop ₹174 target ₹186 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Nath Bio-Genes (I) Ltd. is an Indian agri-biotech company founded in 1979 that develops and sells hybrid and GM seeds, as well as crop protection supplements. Despite some profit booking seen the prices have managed to hold on for a while at the TS line. The formation of a green candle is seen reviving from the lower levels, which indicates a strong push to the upside. With the rounding bottom holding, the RSI appears to be stabilising at 60, allowing us to consider initiating a long position.

Stock Market Recap

On 10 October 2025, Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a volatile session as profit booking emerged following a sharp rally earlier in the week. Investor sentiment turned cautious ahead of the Q2 earnings season, prompting a reassessment of valuations and growth prospects. Sectoral trends were mixed, with IT stocks outperforming on resilient demand and attractive pricing, while Auto, Banking, and FMCG sectors faced pressure from selective selling. Globally, heightened uncertainties and the ongoing US government shutdown drove gold to a record high, reflecting elevated risk aversion.

Meanwhile, market participants awaited the September FOMC minutes for cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy stance. Domestically, the Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday, supported by strong buying in financial heavyweights amid renewed FPI inflows over the past three sessions. Optimism surrounding the upcoming earnings cycle added to the upbeat mood, although TCS capped broader gains after posting weaker-than-expected September-quarter results. Looking ahead, while global developments remain relevant, market focus is expected to shift toward India Inc’s earnings, macroeconomic indicators, and festive season demand trends.

Outlook for Trading

Nifty has been weaker in comparison and the emergence of bearish pressure seen on every rally indicating that it is inclined for some downward bias as the trends are unable to head higher. While sector rotation is happening, we are reaching a point where the indices have become divergent. As the result season unfolds in the next few days, we will again be subjected to some intense volatility.

But for now, everyone seems to be enjoying the upward ride. Even during the current week, every intraday dip was getting bought into and that keeps the bullish sentiments ticking. Eventually, complacence shall replace fear and that will create the foundations for a reversal. In the meanwhile, the FII tap continues to run at full. So, the abundant money flow is ensuring bullish trends continue too. Now the budget has been announced for Feb 1st and soon that will become topic number one in the market. In addition, quarterly earnings shall start flowing from next week and that too will divert attention towards individual stocks.

While global cues can take the market lower. At worst, we may have those periodic pullbacks that are still be used to buy into. With Bank Nifty also starting to revv up and head higher, the indices appear to be on a firm wicket. Higher timeframe charts are clearly indicating that the Nifty is on a firm wicket and is looking to head higher. The trends are sloping quite sharply on Daily charts. Sharpening slopes of trendlines are visible on the chart of the Nifty. This always signals continued advances. Stops can be kept at the value area trendline for now (25000). On the higher side one may look for a target at 25550 and use dips towards 25200 for initiating longs for the coming week.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.