Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 13 October
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 13 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stocks to buy today, 9 October. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Last week, the markets continued to move higher, but the constant volatility forced us to examine every sector for only a limited period. The strong sector rotation that emerged led to some stock-specific actions. Looking ahead, while global developments remain relevant, market focus is expected to shift toward India Inc’s earnings, macroeconomic indicators, and festive season demand trends.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story