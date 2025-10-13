Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 13 October

While global cues can take the market lower. At worst, we may have those periodic pullbacks that are still be used to buy into. With Bank Nifty also starting to revv up and head higher, the indices appear to be on a firm wicket. Higher timeframe charts are clearly indicating that the Nifty is on a firm wicket and is looking to head higher. The trends are sloping quite sharply on Daily charts. Sharpening slopes of trendlines are visible on the chart of the Nifty. This always signals continued advances. Stops can be kept at the value area trendline for now (25000). On the higher side one may look for a target at 25550 and use dips towards 25200 for initiating longs for the coming week.