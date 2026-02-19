Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 19 February
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 19 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his three top stock picks to buy today, 19 February. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: Indian equities witnessed across-the-segment buying on Wednesday, 18 February, amid positive global cues. Extending gains for the third consecutive session, the Sensex ended 283 points, or 0.34%, higher at 83,734.25, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,819.35, up 94 points, or 0.37%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story