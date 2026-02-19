Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 19 February

For undertaking shorts, we need to see Nifty move below 25700 for a drop once again to 25500 where we see the next set of supports emerging. If we witness a 30-minute range breakout today we can consider to trade on lower else the trends still remain tentative. Currently we expect some supports to kick in. As ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit taking as we the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.