Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 5 March
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday, 5 March.
Market recap: Nifty 50 on 4 March
On 4 March, the Sensex and Nifty declined due to the impact of new US tariffs on major trading partners such as China, Canada, and Mexico. These tariffs unsettled global markets and hurt investor confidence. Sensex finished in negative territory for the third consecutive session, and the Nifty 50 continued its losing streak for tenth session, marking the longest since the index was established nearly 30 years ago.