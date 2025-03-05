Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 5 March

This chemical stock has been undergoing a lot of pain and was subject to some intense sell-off. The last few days have been spent in consolidation, and now, with volatility expanding to the upside, one can look at some potential rise in store. Also, the rebound emerging in certain high beta stocks, and the recent profit booking dragging the prices into the moving average band support region are now spurring a rebound. With the relative strength index firmly in place, one should consider a long opportunity.