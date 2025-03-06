Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 6 March

Today, we will take a look at the Nifty Bank, where more bearishness can seep in once 48,000 is given away, till then, bulls will attempt to rebound. The Nifty Bank is a sector that could be avoided for the moment, and instead, we could look at stock-specific action where divergent views have been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are having it rough and the continued positive vibes being exhibited shall make it difficult for the Nifty Bank to recover. This, in turn, will spill over to the other sectors like auto, realty and finance.