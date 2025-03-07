Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 7 March

Indian stock markets: Way forward

The faint news of the Reserve Bank of India injecting some liquidity into the system has kept the banking sector alive. However, the road ahead seems to be fraught with hesitation as there are no clear signals that can trigger some revival. Currently, the limited rise seen in the Nifty Bank has left some questions unanswered. As we mentioned yesterday, the weight to the evidence of revival is seen in the Nifty 50, while a muted scenario is being witnessed in the Nifty Bank as it has once again negated the hardwork done this week. The vibes remain muted, however, with a hesitant drift towards the positive side.