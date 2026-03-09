Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 March

Why it’s recommended: Astral Limited (formerly Astral Poly Technik Ltd), established in 1996 and based in Ahmedabad, is a leading Indian manufacturer of CPVC/PVC plumbing and drainage systems. Known for introducing CPVC piping to India, it has expanded into adhesives, sealants, water tanks, bathware, and paints. The last few days have been quite steady and the stock has been moving along quite well. The steady profit booking in February , the prices slipped into consolidation and garnered support from the cloud region to stage a revival. A steady buying at lower levels clearly indicated that the dips were used to buy into. One of the best performing stocks could show more progress to the upside as market revives to explore the bullish potential. Buy.