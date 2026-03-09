Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 March

Market thrives on hopes and it was seen last week when Nifty scaled towards 25,000 providing everyone a much-wanted relief the selling resumed once again.
Hence , one needs to be aware of the vertigo that develops when the Nifty reaches higher. We need to see if the upward momentum is able to sustain or we could be subjected to some volatility once again.
Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday 9 Mar.
Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)
Stock market today
Between 2 March and 6 March, 2026, Indian benchmark indices witnessed a volatile trend, reflecting global uncertainties and sectoral rotations. On 2 March, markets opened on a cautious note but managed modest gains, supported by strength in energy and defence stocks. The following session, 3 March, saw consolidation as investors booked profits in banking and realty counters, while midcaps and smallcaps displayed resilience. 4 March brought renewed optimism with PSU banks and auto stocks leading the rally, helping the Nifty inch closer to record highs.
However, 5 March marked a reversal, with selling pressure emerging in financials and cement counters, dragging the benchmarks lower despite selective gains in power and capital goods. Finally, on 6 March, the indices failed to sustain momentum and slipped sharply, with the Nifty closing at 24,450 and the Sensex losing over 1,000 points.
Geopolitical tensions stemming from the US-Iran conflict pushed oil prices higher, dampening sentiment and triggering broad-based selling, particularly in banks and realty. Broader indices outperformed relatively, while defence and capital goods stocks provided some cushion.
Outlook for trading
The March series has begun on a pensive note pushing the markets lower with the steady failure of supports driven by the geopolitical tension. However, one must concede that there is ample uncertainty that is shrouding the market forcing us to participate with hesitation. After witnessing steady declines, the markets reversed quite swiftly once again post a brief test of important resistance at 25900 to head back lower. If our readers recall we had mentioned in the issue dated 4 March “……higher timeframe charts shown below we are noting the Nifty is down now to the next critical support which is the cloud region around 24300……“.
The market has moved pretty much in line within the ranges defined suggesting that we should expect this ranging action to continue until there is clarity on further advances or deterioration of the present condition. Domestic instability coupled with the overseas ambiguity regarding the continuous newsflow from the US-Iran war that is holding the swing of the sentiment impacting the way our markets are reacting at the moment.
Moving to the weekly chart we have attached above note that the fall seen last week has now tested the cloud support and is seen reviving. With the sentiment remaining tense the rise is being sold into. As seen over the past few days the uncertainty could probably come to rest as there are multiple supports that are emerging around 24300. A successful move above this zone would require fair number of positive triggers that could carry the Nifty further hence it’s best to restrict one’s bullish intentions and wait for some rally.
The last week started and ended on a negative note signalling that the trends shall remain pressured. On the charts we see that there is a gap region around this zone that is posing a problem. Further the prices have also run into the Fibonacci Gann trendline and closed lower. The lack of encouraging newsflow shall continue to play a spoiler for any slight recovery seen. The fall seen lately has also retraced 1/3 of the rise seen since April 2025. Hence all these evidences culminate into some curb in the upward traction.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
MTARTECH (Cmp 3782.20)
MTARTECH: Buy above ₹3790, stop ₹3660 target ₹4075 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: MTAR Technologies Limited (MTARTECH) is a Hyderabad-based precision engineering company manufacturing mission-critical, high-tolerance components for the nuclear, space, defence, and clean energy sectors. With the war in full focus, we can see the charts showing some strong that a recent dip has found some good support at the KS levels and also the RSI is showing a rebound from the neutral zone. With prices holding well after a consolidating at the TS line, we can consider that the trends are poised to move higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 13.37,
- 52-week high: ₹343.55,
- Volume: 2.22M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹3320, resistance at ₹4200.
- Risk factors: Reliance on bloom energy, operations are highly working capital intensive and sensitivity to government policy.
- Buy : above ₹3790.
- Stop loss: ₹3660.
- Target price: ₹4075. (2 Months)
NATCOPHARM (Cmp 1019.70)
NATCOPHARM: Buy above ₹1025, stop ₹960 target ₹1125 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Natco Pharma Limited is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company specializing in complex generics, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and finished dosages, with a strong focus on oncology, gastroenterology, and cardiology. The strong performance coupled with genuine buying at lower levels is hinting that higher levels to formation of a nice rounding pattern. The strong thrust above the resistance zones we are once again discovering some strong trends emerging from that can unfold to take the prices higher. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 11.95,
- 52-week high: ₹1059,
- Volume: 1.61M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹955, resistance at ₹1200.
- Risk factors: Primarily centred on high reliance on a few key products, intense regulatory scrutiny, and, more recently, declining profitability in certain quarters.
- Buy : above ₹1025
- Stop loss: ₹960
- Target price: ₹1125 (2 Months)
ASTRAL (Cmp 1689.20)
ASTRAL: Buy above ₹1695, stop ₹1610 target ₹1845 (Multiday)
Why it’s recommended: Astral Limited (formerly Astral Poly Technik Ltd), established in 1996 and based in Ahmedabad, is a leading Indian manufacturer of CPVC/PVC plumbing and drainage systems. Known for introducing CPVC piping to India, it has expanded into adhesives, sealants, water tanks, bathware, and paints. The last few days have been quite steady and the stock has been moving along quite well. The steady profit booking in February , the prices slipped into consolidation and garnered support from the cloud region to stage a revival. A steady buying at lower levels clearly indicated that the dips were used to buy into. One of the best performing stocks could show more progress to the upside as market revives to explore the bullish potential. Buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 79.26
- 52-week high: ₹1693.75
- Volume: 1.10M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1590, resistance at ₹1900.
- Risk factors: Global crude oil, foreign exchange fluctuations, and high dependency on the cyclical real estate sector.
- Buy : above ₹1695.
- Stop loss: ₹1610.
- Target price: ₹1845. (2 Months)
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.