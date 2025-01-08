Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today—8 January
Summary
- Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Wednesday, 8 January.
Nifty 50 on 7 January: Recap
Even though there was a brief recovery on 7 January, markets still encountered notable selling pressure during attempts to bounce back, suggesting that bearish sentiments prevail. Interestingly, the volatility index (India VIX) decline indicates a reduction in participant anxiety. Considering these mixed indicators, it’s advisable to maintain a "sell on rallies" approach unless the index convincingly breaks past the 24,250 resistance level. Moreover, with the earnings season on the horizon, traders should concentrate on selective stock positioning and emphasize effective risk management strategies.